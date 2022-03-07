The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on March 7 that the units of the Defense Army allegedly opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction is false and has nothing to do with reality, the Defense Army reported.

“In fact, in recent days, the ceasefire regime has been regularly violated by the Azerbaijani armed forces in these areas, and the relevant information has been provided to the Russian peacekeeping command.

“As a result of the violations mentioned by Azerbaijan, the units of the Defense Army did not suffer any losses,” the Defense Army said in a statement.