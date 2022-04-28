Azerbaijan has formed a delegation to start negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali during a meeting with a delegation led by US Secretary of State for the Caucasus, Regional Assistant for the South Caucasus Erika Olson.

The delegation includes Andrew Shaffer, US State Department Chief Adviser on the Caucasus, Lee Litsenberger, US Ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Kelly Degnan, and Lynn Tracey.

A statement issued by the Office of the President of Azerbaijan states that the prospects for the development of US-Azerbaijani relations were discussed at the meeting. The parties exchanged views on regional issues, discussed the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the preparation of a peace treaty and the opening of communications.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN