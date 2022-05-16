The Azerbaijani authorities have always had ambitions for the territories of Armenia, which could give them the opportunity to divide, to wedge like a wedge into the territory of Armenia, to have control over roads and strategic infrastructure, said former Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

“But after that they did not stop and continued the same policy towards the new territories.

For example, in 1918-1920. In the First Republic, and then until 1924. Soviet Armenia consisted of the Armenian Barana (now Noyemberyan, Tavush region), the “Right” precinct with an area of ​​1002 deciats between the Azerbaijani villages of Ghaymakhli (Ghaymakhlu).

The forests of this area were heavily wooded and the pastures were extremely suitable for cattle breeding, so they were of medium importance to the villagers. They were of strategic strategic importance.

At that time, the Azerbaijani authorities made great efforts to seize this territory, realizing that in that case they would be able to cut off the northeastern territories of Armenia and establish control over the roads. This solution would create serious problems for the rights of the inhabitants of the villages of the USSR, not only from the socio-economic point of view, but also from the point of view of security.

As a result, in 1924 the Land Commission of the Central Executive Committee of Transcaucasia By the decision of October 31, 1945, the northeastern part of the “Right” precinct belonging to the Armenian SSR, with an area of ​​612 deciats, was handed over to the Azerbaijani SSR, and the southwestern part, with an area of ​​390 deciats, to the Armenian SSR. In other words, Armenia has lost most of that territory.

We should not forget that Azerbaijani policy has not changed over the years. “The governments of Armenia at that time ignored the issues of peasants’ rights and people’s security, considering the border issues from territorial-political and mechanical approaches,” Tatoyan stressed.



