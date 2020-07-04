Azerbaijan fires around 2,000 shots towards the Armenian position over the past week – Panorama

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire across the Line of Contact between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan nearly 200 times from June 28 to July 4, firing over 2,000 shots towards the Armenian defense positions, the Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic reports.

“The Defense Army frontline units largely refrained from response actions and continued confidently the reliable protection of combat positions,” the statement added.