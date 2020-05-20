Azerbaijan failed to give advance notice about the military exercises – deputy minister of defense – Panorama

There has been no announcement about the deliberate military exercises in Azerbaijan, whereas the nation was obliged to present advance notice as an OSCE member state, Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan instructed reporters on Wednesday.

“Without planning it couldn’t have organized exercises of such a scale,” Balayan stated, including: “We are familiar with Azerbaijani behavior and their exercises and actions caused no surprise in Armenia. If we see threats to Armenia’s and Artsakh security, preventive actions will be taken,” Balayan’s stated, including the Armenian aspect haven’t undertaken any extraordinary measure for now, but the troops stay vigilant.

“We are monitoring on daily basis the movement of the adversary’s troops and military equipment, any changes on the Line of Contact as well as ongoing engineering works. For now, those exercises pose no threat to the security of Armenia and Artsakh,” Balayan concluded.

To remind, the Azerbaijani military introduced about a big-scale operational-tactical exercises final week. According to nation’s defense ministry, the exercises contain up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and armored automobiles, up to 200 missiles and artillery programs of numerous caliber, a number of launch rocket programs.