SOCAR has denied reports in the Russian media that Azerbaijan is making reciprocal settlements for imported gas with Russia in rubles.
“This information does not correspond to reality,” the company told Interfax.
It is noted that at the moment the supply of Russian gas is carried out within the framework of the contract on seasonal exchange of natural gas, which was signed in 2021. The contract expires in 2023.
Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN
