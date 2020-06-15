Azerbaijan continues provocations despite UN Secretary-General’s call for global ceasefire – Speaker of Parliament – Panorama

“The fight against the pandemic should become an opportunity for the peoples’ reconciliation: I think we all agree with this opinion of the UN Secretary-General,” Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Monday during the sitting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly via video conference.

Touching upon the cases of violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, Mirzoyan said: “Nevertheless, despite the call by the UN Secretary-General and the global humanitarian crisis, against which we are fighting, during these days Azerbaijan is not refusing from its policy of provocations and opening fire against the civilian population.”

In Mirzoyan’s words, such kind of actions are impermissible, and he expects their condemnation in order to keep stability in the region.