The Azerbaijani authorities are acting in violation of international law and are directly responsible for shooting and killing one of the Armenian servicemen in Yeraskh today, said Arman Tatoyan, a former ombudsman.

“The facts should not be ignored

1. Azerbaijani armed servicemen are deployed under the threat of war near the villages of the Republic of Armenia and on the roads between the communities.

2. 2020 They have been physically present in buildings, lands (pastures, arable lands, etc.) in Gegharkunik և Syunik since November 9, 2012, which are legally owned by the residents of the Republic of Armenia or are community property.

3. Regularly firing at our villages, including the civilians of Yeraskh, in their homes, posing a real threat to the lives and health of civilians, damaging their property, animals, engaging in theft, deliberately obstructing agricultural activities, not allowing , so that civilians can earn a living ընտանիքի etc.

4. Their cynical crimes endanger the safe lives of people, disrupt normal life and security, deprive people of the opportunity to move freely, and face isolation and humanitarian problems. There are the same violations in Artsakh after the war, but with more aggressive manifestations (cases of killing civilians, etc.).

5. After the war, the Azerbaijani authorities deepened the state policy of sponsorship of Armenians and propaganda of hostility. This fact is proved in my report. It is obvious that there is no peace in their real intentions, it is only a veil for the outside world, and the enmity between the two peoples, the continuous image of the external enemy in the form of hatred of Armenians, is a way to maintain their power.

6. It is a very important factor that no Azerbaijani armed serviceman was punished for his crimes, these actions were only encouraged by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“RA servicemen protect the life and health of civilians, peaceful and safe life,” said Arman Tatoyan.



