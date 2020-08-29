Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of arming Armenia since July clashes By Reuters





MOSCOW (Reuters) – An Azeri governmental assistant stated on Saturday that Russia has actually been providing Armenia with weapons since a clash in between the 2 previous Soviet republics in July.

More than a lots Armenian and Azeri soldiers were eliminated in July at the border in between the 2, which have actually long been at chances over Azerbaijan’s breakaway, primarily ethnic Armenian area of Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia has actually called the dispute is an extremely delicate matter.

Hikmet Hajiyev, a senior consultant to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, stated Russia has actually been “intensively arming Armenia” right after the July dispute, with Russian Il -76 tactical airlifters flying towards Armenia after July 17.

The Russian foreign ministry did not instantly respond to a Reuters ask for remark.

Russia has a military base in Armenia and considers it to be a tactical partner in the South Caucasus area and provides it with weapons.

Russia informed Azerbaijan that those Il -76 aircrafts were bring structure products, Hajiyev stated, including that Baku was not pleased with this response.

“Construction materials are usually not supplied in aeroplanes, there are other tools for that,” Hajiyev stated.

“Based on observations we likewise know that arms are being delivered to the Syrian …