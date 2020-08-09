Azealia Banks Alarms Fans With Unsettling Messages: ‘I Think I Will End My Tenure Here On Earth Soon’

Whatever is happening with Azealia Banks, we really wish for the very best to come and enhancements to occur rapidly.

The 29- year-old artist and recording artist required to Instagram really late Saturday night and shared a series of worrying messages about her psychological health in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, and more.

Fans gathered to social networks, worried about the rap artist and music manufacturer as she dispatch a series of missives about wishing to be “done here” and insinuating she may “end my tenure here on earth soon.”

Here is the complete series of messages (listed below):

“Yea, I think I’m done here,” she composed in one post. “This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”/ (c) Azealia Banks/Instagram
“I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy….,” she included another IG Stories post. “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me. From my perspective.”/ (c) Azealia Banks/Instagram
“My soul is tired,” she merely included a 3rd post later on in the …

