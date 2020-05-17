Azar on Trump’s reopening comments: ‘Everything does not depend on a vaccine’

“So what the President was making the point on is — everything does not depend on a vaccine. We’re committed to delivering a vaccine, we’ll put the full power of the US government and our private sector towards getting a vaccine, but that’s one of a multi-factorial response program,” Azar instructed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when requested in regards to the feedback.

“First is the testing that we talked about before, test symptomatic people, broad surveillance to find cases, surge and to contain. Also therapeutics,” he added.

On Friday, Trump unveiled a crash effort aimed toward creating a coronavirus vaccine by the tip of the 12 months, however mentioned that “vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back,” including that “we’re starting a process.”

The remarks come as a variety of states start to reopen amid the disaster regardless of there being no vaccine for the lethal virus. A vaccine is regarded as the holy grail, and if the US inhabitants could be efficiently vaccinated for Covid-19, it will make it simpler for the nation to completely reopen.