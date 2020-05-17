Azar on Trump’s reopening comments: ‘Everything does not depend on a vaccine’

“So what the President was making the point on is — everything does not depend on a vaccine. We’re committed to delivering a vaccine, we’ll put the full power of the US government and our private sector towards getting a vaccine, but that’s one of a multi-factorial response program,” Azar instructed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when requested in regards to the feedback.
“First is the testing that we talked about before, test symptomatic people, broad surveillance to find cases, surge and to contain. Also therapeutics,” he added.
But at the same time as Trump projected confidence that a vaccine could be out there inside months, he downplayed the significance it might need in serving to Americans return to regular.
“We think we are going to have a vaccine in the pretty near future, and if we do, we are going to really be a big step ahead and if we don’t, we are going to be like so many other cases where you had a problem come in, it’ll go away at some point, it’ll go away,” the President mentioned.
Officials hope to have three to 4 vaccines make it by closing testing and be made out there, however that relies upon on how the testing and scientific trials proceed and the way profitable they’re.