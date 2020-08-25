Azam FC extend coach Cioaba’s contract, KMC FC confirm 10th new signing

The tactician has been given a new lease of life at the Ice-Cream Makers despite failing to defend the FA Cup in 2020

Azam FC have confirmed the extension of contracts of head coach Aristica Cioaba and his assistants.

The Romanian coach has been given one more year to coach the Ice-Cream Makers who failed to win a single trophy in the last season. The side eventually surrendered second position to Yanga SC after holding onto it for the better part of the season.

They were also eliminated in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup tournament by eventual winners Simba SC.

“Azam are delighted to announce that we have extended the contracts of our coaches for one more year each,” the 2013/14 league winners announced.

“The coaches, who have seen their contracts extended, are head coach Aristica Cioaba, assistant coach Bahati Vivier, and physiotherapist Coastal Birsen.”

The news comes a day after the former FA Cup winners had extended the contract of their captain Agrey Moris for a further year.

The club announced they had already completed the signing of new players after the final arrival of Cameroonian star Alain Thierry Akono who joined the Chamazi club as a free agent since his contract with Du Mfou had ended.

