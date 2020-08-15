Azahara Munoz leads Stacy Lewis at Ladies Scottish Open, where Lydia Ko lurks

It’s appearing like Europe vs. the United States once again in Scotland.

Almost a year after the Euros beat the Americans at Gleneagles in the most exhilarating surface in Solheim Cup history, there’s another Sunday face-off developing.

Spain’s Azahara Munoz, who assisted the Euros beat the Americans in 2015, birdied the last hole Saturday at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open to publish a 2-under-par 69 and take sole belongings of the lead. At 7 under total, she’s one shot ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70) and a 2 in front of American Jennifer Song (70) at the Renaissance Club.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko is aiming to crash the celebration after installing a 67, the low roundSaturday She’s simply 3 shots back, in addition to American Cheyenne Knight (69 ). Ko, the previous worldNo 1, is aiming to rebound in a huge method from recently’s frustrating surface at the Marathon Classic, where she was 5 shots ahead of Danielle Kang with 6 holes to go and lost after a closing double bogey.

“Almost having a tournament right after makes you focus on what’s right there in front of you, and I maybe less think about what happened at Marathon,” stated Ko, who is seeking her 16th LPGA title, her very first in 2 years. “Obviously, I would have enjoyed to have actually had one …