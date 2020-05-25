AZ Alkmaar urge UEFA to overturn Ajax’s automatic Champions League place ruling | Football News





AZ Alkmaar beat Ajax residence as well as away prior to the Dutch league was reversed due to coronavirus

AZ Alkmaar have actually created to UEFA prompting them to overturn the Dutch football organization’s (KNVB) choice to honor Ajax the nation’s automatic berth right into following period’s Champions League team stage.

With the Dutch federal government prohibiting all showing off occasions up until September 1 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eredivisie was reversed last month.

Not just did it imply no promo or transfer yet the choice refuted Ajax the title, that were leading AZ on objective distinction with 9 video games still to play when the project was originally put on hold in March.

However, the KNVB granted Ajax the automatic Champions League place generally booked for the Dutch champions, while AZ would certainly have to attempt as well as receive a profitable place with the initial ko rounds.

AZ think they ought to have been made the leading put group as they had actually defeated Ajax both residence as well as away in the league this period as well as think objective distinction is no unbiased differentiator.

But a KNVB representative claimed the controling body do not strategy to transform its choice, including: “We decided the places in European club competition next season on the basis of three criteria: transparency, objectivity and sportsmanship. We are keeping the rankings and Ajax is number one.”