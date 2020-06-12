Ayvazovsky canvas to decorate Simferopol airport   – Armenian News

A 20 square meter sea canvas by famous Russian-Armenian marine painter Ivan (Hovhannes) Ayvazovksy will be placed at the Sinferopol International Airport as a sign of respect for the great artist.

The painting will feature young Ayvazovsky’s image at the middle, RIA Novosti reports, citing the airport’s press service.

Takvida art studio, a team of artists focusing on cluster and graphite painting, embarked on the creation of the special focus on June 12, the day marking Ayvazovsky’s birth anniversary, the state statement said.

Painter Alexander Militzin and the Desert365 team are involved in the creative endeavor.