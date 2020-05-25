Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron won’t back 14-team Premiership | Football News



















Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he wouldn’t be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says one of the best case situation can be a 20-team Championship

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he wouldn’t assist a decision proposing an expanded 14-team Scottish Premiership with out concessions for the Championship.

Cameron was talking forward of Monday’s assembly the place Scottish Championship golf equipment are set to debate reconstruction proposals put ahead by Hearts proprietor Ann Budge over video hyperlink.

However, he says makes an attempt to broaden the highest division of Scottish soccer will probably be troublesome except the Championship receives one thing substantial in return, and says his desire is for an ’18 to 20 workforce second tier’.

“I wouldn’t vote for a 14-team Premiership, put it that way, unless the Championship got something out of it,” Cameron advised Sky Sports News.

“I believe it might be best to have a 20-team Championship, I believe it might be extra entertaining for the supporters, (so) they do not get bored of seeing the identical groups 4 instances a 12 months minimal.

“Going to 14 (groups), if it is only a short-term repair I do not assume that is applicable.

“I don’t like 14 much more than I like 12, and 16 is okay but it is not even much better than that.”

Hearts can be reprieved from relegation if plans for a 14-team Premiership are adopted

Talk of reconstruction has been revived weeks after preliminary plans to take action had been shelved when it was determined that it was “not the right time” to press forward with modifications as a result of present uncertainty over the coronavirus disaster.

However, the choice to curtail the Scottish Premiership season final week introduced with it the contemporary menace of authorized motion from Hearts and a renewed name to evaluate amending the league construction.

If Budge is profitable with proposals for an expanded 14-team Premiership, it might grant Hearts a right away reprieve from a second relegation since 2014.

And Budge’s efforts got hope by SPFL chief govt Neil Doncaster who advised Sky Sports News final week the league would think about any contemporary proposals ‘with an open thoughts’.

The first check of the viability of these proposals will come later, however Ayr’s Cameron reiterates a much bigger Championship division can be preferential to any modifications within the variety of Premiership groups.

“The best-case scenario would be to have a league of 18 or 20, but I don’t see that happening,” Cameron added.

“Now that could be a possibility down in the Championship and I think that would be ideal. I think it would be great to have a 20-team Championship.”