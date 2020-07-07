Ayoze Perez believes Leicester City have regained momentum in race for Champions League place | Football News





Ayoze Perez stays assured Leicester can safe Champions League qualification for subsequent season

Leicester ahead Ayoze Perez believes they’re regaining their momentum after some disappointing outcomes for the reason that Premier League’s return from its enforced break.

Draws with Watford and Brighton have been adopted by defeat to Chelsea at dwelling in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers’ aspect additionally misplaced 2-1 at Everton after a sluggish begin at Goodison Park however a confidence-boosting 3-Zero victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday has provided contemporary hope of securing Champions League qualification.

“It was important, especially at home,” Perez stated of the Palace win on the King Power Stadium.

“There have been a few video games once we did not discover our greatest performances, or the outcome both, so it was necessary to get the three factors.

“Our schedule shouldn’t be straightforward however with this [positive] mentality, we will preserve our place. We have one other powerful take a look at on Tuesday [away to Arsenal] however we’re prepared for it.

“The team is getting better, it’s getting that confidence and it’s building that momentum back again.”

Leicester’s place in the highest 4, which seemed all however assured earlier than the coronavirus pandemic triggered a halt to soccer, is now below risk, with Chelsea and Manchester United in spectacular type.

But Perez insists they have to ignore the risk posed by others to their possibilities of Champions League qualification and as an alternative consider what they will obtain between now and the tip of the season.

“We need to think about ourselves, it’s still in our hands. We have done some great work in the past and we cannot throw that away,” the Spaniard added.

“[Chelsea and Manchester United] are obviously putting us under pressure but it’s in our hands and that’s the positive thing.”

Jamie Vardy netted his 100th Premier League objective in the 3-Zero win over Crystal Palace

Jamie Vardy had not scored for the Foxes after the restart till Palace got here to the East Midlands on the weekend, with the previous England worldwide netting twice as he grew to become solely the 29th participant to attain 100 Premier League targets.

Perez feels he can typically be underrated and praised the function he has had in Leicester’s success in latest years.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement. He is a top striker, one of the best in Europe,” stated Perez.

“We’re talking about the best league in the world, the Premier League, and he managed to get 100 goals. Hopefully there are more to come and he can win the Golden Boot.

“For me, he’s in the highest three strikers for operating in behind [the defence]. The objective is all the time is in his thoughts and he makes it look straightforward.

“We are lucky to have him and his goals have helped us a lot.”