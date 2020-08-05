Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian PM Modi to lead temple construction ceremony



India’s leader Narendra Modi will later on lay the structure stone of a brand-new Hindu temple in the northern city of Ayodhya.

The website has actually given stress in between Hindus and Muslims, both of whom declared ownership over it.

Hindu mobs destroyed a 16 th Century mosque there in 1992, stating it was initially a temple for among their most revered divine beings, Lord Ram.

The Supreme Court in 2015 provided the website to Hindus, ending a decades-old legal fight.

The court provided Muslims another plot of land in the city to construct a mosque.

The Ayodhya conflict, which returns more than a century, has actually been among India’s thorniest lawsuit, with the legal fight playing out over years.

What has been prepared?

Mr Modi is to lay a symbolic silver brick in the sanctum sanctorum, or inner sanctuary, of the website as ratings of followers see the occasion on huge screens throughout the city.

Indian TELEVISION channels will provide wall-to- wall protection to the occasion …