Ayleen Hernandez, a graduating medical student, confronts health disparities during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– Ayleen Hernandez’ household can’t stop smiling understanding their child will be a physician in 4 years.

“They have been shouting it from the top of their lungs, calling family in Mexico, telling our neighbors, they couldn’t be prouder,” Hernandez stated.

The very first generation university student from the East End is a part of the 186 minority medical trainees at Baylor College of Medicine.

The school stated this year’s inbound class has the most underrepresented minority trainees in the school’s history, which is an 80% boost from the previous year.

“I was just super happy, super thrilled. It was something I was not even expecting,”Hernandez stated.

By now, we understand that Hispanic and Black neighborhoods have actually been impacted the most by the COVID-19pandemic Most of the neighborhoods are underserved clinically, and the requirement for physicians in the location is substantial.

“A place like Baylor College of Medicine and Houston, one of the most diverse in the states, has to reflect a diverse community, so it becomes an important priority,” statedDr Joseph Kass, the associate dean of student affairs at Baylor.

He likewise included that the record variety of minority trainees this year is no COVID-19 coincidence.

Kass stated it’s years of effort within the Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, and revealing young trainees that …