Ayesha Curry Shows Off 35 Lb Weight Loss & Announces Fitness Program!

Ayesha Curry is one sizzling momma!

As we beforehand shared, the 31-year-old debuted her slimmer quarantine bikini bod (above, proper) again in May, saying on the time that she was “down 35 pounds” after spending her “entire 20s having babies, nursing babies.”

And now, followers are getting a second take a look at her progress — plus some steerage on how they’ll get motivated this summer season, regardless of being caught inside as a result of quarantine.

She shared on Instagram Tuesday:

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

Between her relationship with longtime love Stephen Curry, three kiddos to take care of, and her personal work endeavors, we undoubtedly comprehend it wasn’t at all times straightforward to squeeze in exercises:

“I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

All of this to say that followers can try her new sequence with Fitbit this summer season!

“I am beyond excited to share them with you through a new exclusive series with @Fitbit with episodes rolling out all summer long. You can access my content on Premium within the Fitbit App, which you can try out for FREE!”

Ch-ch-check out the up to date snaps of her completely toned bod (beneath):

Lookin’ sizzling!!

So, how’d she do it?! Back in May she shared by way of IG Stories that she had “been in the gym since January,” primarily doing “heavy HIIT, hella cardio [and] floor work,” and likewise modified her ““entire diet (except for Sundays, you know what it is).”

But Mrs. Curry additionally saved it actual AF together with her followers once they inquired about regular occurrences (particularly after being pregnant), like cellulite and stretch marks which she “deffffffinitely” has “all over my thighs and my sides.”

We suppose Ayesha seems fab and glad!! Thoughts, y’all?? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback!!

