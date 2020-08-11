Ayesha Curry Shares Her Secrets To Losing 35 Lbs During Quarantine!

Still trying to lose that COVID 15 you gained during quarantine? Ayesha Curry is here to help!

Months after revealing she had lost 35 lbs during the pandemic, the cookbook author and wife of NBA star Steph Curry sat down (remotely, of course) with Yahoo Canada Lifestyle and shared how she was able to stay active and healthy while quarantining at home.

The 31-year-old told the outlet:

“Being healthy isn’t just about what you do in the gym or in the kitchen, it’s about the in-between too and how it all fits together.”

Of course, workouts are an essential part of staying fit. But Ayesha doesn’t need a gym to get her fitness on: all she needs are two- and three-pound weights, resistance bands, a mat, and a bench or chair.

Related: Kelly Osbourne Confirms Stunning 85 Lb Weight Loss During Quarantine!

She explained:

“I’m very into bodyweight, so I don’t need much, equipment-wise.”

The mother-of-three also has her handy dandy Fitbit to mix up her workouts. She added:

“Fitbit Premium has come in handy through quarantine. It was great while I was traveling and out of my routine — I was able to tap into the vast library workout content anytime, anywhere so I didn’t fall off track. It’s a great resource for at-home and on-the-go workouts.”

As for what she puts in her body,…