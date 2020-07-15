Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Fast Facts

Father: Ayatollah Sayyid Jawad Husaini Khamenei

Mother: Name unavailable publicly

Marriage: Married in 1964

Children: Mostafa, Mojtaba, Massoud, Maysam, Hoda and Boshra

Education: Studied under the future Ayatollah Khomeini at the Islamic seminary in Qom, Iran

Other Facts

Also known as the Supreme Leader.

Timeline

1962 – Along with Khomeini, begins his involvement with protests, opposing the policies of the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

1977 – Along with other clerics, forms the Combatant Clerics Association, which becomes the Islamic Republic Party.

1980-1987 – Secretary-general and member of the central command of the Islamic Republic Party.

June 1981 – Injured each time a bomb put into a tape recorder explodes at a press conference.

October 13, 1981-August 3, 1989 – President of Iran.

March 1985 – Survives each time a suicide bomb detonates nearby.

June 4, 1989-present – Is provisionally elected supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the death of Khomeini.

July 28, 1989 – A referendum makes his election official, and a group of religious leaders later confirm his election as supreme leader.

May 2011 – Khamenei becomes locked in a public power struggle with Khamenei becomes locked in a public power struggle with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

February 2012 – Issues a statement that Iran will right back any nation or group fighting against Issues a statement that Iran will right back any nation or group fighting against Israel.

March 2012 – Khamenei’s allies win about 75% of seats in parliamentary elections against rival Ahmadinejad’s opposition movement.

March 21, 2013 – Khamenei, in a televised speech, Khamenei, in a televised speech, threatens Tel Aviv and Haifa by stating “at times the officials of the Zionist regime (Israel) threaten to launch a military invasion but they themselves know that if they make the slightest mistake the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground.”

January 9, 2018 – Speaking on the anniversary of the Iranian revolution that began in 1978, Khamenei says that Iranians have a right to protest. But he also blames the United States and Israel for the newest civil unrest.

January 5, 2020 – Following the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Khamenei’s military adviser, Hassan Dehghan, says that his country’s Following the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Khamenei’s military adviser, Hassan Dehghan, says that his country’s “response for sure will be military and against military sites.”