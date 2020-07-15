Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Fast Facts

Father: Ayatollah Sayyid Jawad Husaini Khamenei
Mother: Name unavailable publicly
Marriage: Married in 1964
Children: Mostafa, Mojtaba, Massoud, Maysam, Hoda and Boshra
Education: Studied under the future Ayatollah Khomeini at the Islamic seminary in Qom, Iran
Religion: Islamic
, Shiite Muslim
Other Facts
Also known as the Supreme Leader.
Timeline
1962 – Along with Khomeini, begins his involvement with protests, opposing the policies of the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
1977 – Along with other clerics, forms the Combatant Clerics Association, which becomes the Islamic Republic Party.
1980-1987 – Secretary-general and member of the central command of the Islamic Republic Party.
June 1981 – Injured each time a bomb put into a tape recorder explodes at a press conference.
October 13, 1981-August 3, 1989 – President of Iran.
March 1985 – Survives each time a suicide bomb detonates nearby.
June 4, 1989-present – Is provisionally elected supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the death of Khomeini.
July 28, 1989 – A referendum makes his election official, and a group of religious leaders later confirm his election as supreme leader.
May 2011 –
Khamenei becomes locked in a public power struggle with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
February 2012 –
Issues a statement that Iran will right back any nation or group fighting against Israel.
March 2012 –
Reacts to tensions involving Iran’s nuclear program
and welcomes US President Barack Obama
‘s comment that “it is in the best interest of the United States, Israel and the world” to peacefully resolve Iran’s nuclear crisis.
March 2012 – Khamenei’s allies win about 75% of seats in parliamentary elections against rival Ahmadinejad’s opposition movement.
March 21, 2013 –
Khamenei, in a televised speech, threatens Tel Aviv and Haifa by stating
“at times the officials of the Zionist regime (Israel) threaten to launch a military invasion but they themselves know that if they make the slightest mistake the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground.”
January 2015 – Khamenei publishes an open letter
to his website, fond of Western young ones, asking them not to judge Islam in line with the Charlie Hebdo terror attacks.
October 21, 2015 – Khamenei conditionally approves the nuclear deal
signed between his country and six world powers in July.
January 9, 2018 – Speaking on the anniversary of the Iranian revolution that began in 1978, Khamenei says that Iranians have a right to protest. But he also blames the United States and Israel for the newest civil unrest.
August 13, 2018 –
In a speech published on his website, Khamenei says there would be “no war, nor will we negotiate with the United States,”
following the Trump
administration’s first wave of reimposed sanctions on Iran following the United States announced its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May.
Khamenei seems to contradict Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
who previously said that Iran was willing to hold talks with the United States to eliminate the matter — something Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton dismissed as possible “propaganda.”
June 24, 2019 – Trump announces new sanctions against Iran in part to retaliate after the downing of a US drone,
with the punitive measures set to a target Khamenei, military officials and Iran’s top diplomat.
January 5, 2020 –
Following the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Khamenei’s military adviser, Hassan Dehghan, says that his country’s “response for sure will be military and against military sites.”
January 17, 2020 –
For the very first time in eight years, Khamenei leads Friday prayers
in Tehran, calling US officials “American clowns” in his defiant sermon.