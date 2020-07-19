Ayana: This app connects Black people with therapists of color because nearly 90% of them are white

Her inability to locate a mental doctor who shares her race and cultural background has made it difficult to heal from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and severe depression, Freeman, 30, told CNN.

“What that translates to is that many of the cultural issues that I have to deal with aren’t properly addressed because the therapist has no way to relate to my experiences on any level,” she said.

The app, scheduled to launch in August, was founded by Senegalese-American techie Eric Coly.

He says it grew from his try to help a pal find a therapist who could understand her culture. Having battled depression and anxiety himself, Coly was keenly aware of the benefits of speaking with a therapist of similar background.

“No one should have to settle when you look for something that can help you heal,” Coly told CNN. “People of color should be more demanding about who their therapist is. When it comes to healing, you are meant to find your safe space, and safe space to me means being seen, being looked at, being understood.”

Ayana means “mirror” in Bengali, which symbolizes the app’s purpose to complement users with someone who can truly see — and understand — who they are, where they originate from and how their race or ethnicity impacts their life’s experiences.

Coly said the app will undoubtedly be particularly useful to African Americans, who regularly face racism, inequality and violence at the hands of police and people.

“The deaths of unarmed Black men and women in America has a long-term impact on Black communities that make them more in need of therapy,” he said. “Not only that, it also triggers unhealed wounds that were neglected by the healthcare system. Ayana will help by focusing on hiring therapists that are highly culturally competent — with a particular focus on discrimination.”

Nearly 90% of American psychologists are White

About 86% of psychologists in the United States are White, based on the American Psychological Association . Only 5% are Asian, 5% are Hispanic and 4% are Black.

For people of color, meeting with a therapist who isn’t familiar with their background often means wasting multiple sessions explaining their differences and even justifying their feelings before dealing with the real work of healing.

Freeman described the circumstances as a “hot mess.”

“Many White therapists have a habit of dismissing the things that I say or making assumptions about my behavior or motivations based on my skin color,” Freeman said. “A lack of diversity in therapy in the Black community also means that those of us that do seek help are less likely to find someone who understands the interconnectedness of what we go through versus who we are.”

Through Ayana , Coly aims to create Freeman’s experience with mental health care something of days gone by.

The four most significant aspects of Ayana’s matchmaking process is really a person’s race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. There are eight options for race and ethnicity, with subheads for each.

“We get as detailed as possible. We want people to tell us, ‘I don’t want just a Black therapist, I want someone from Ethiopia. I’m not just Latino, but I’m from El Salvador,'” Coly said.

“We also ask, ‘How important is it to have a therapist that looks like you?’ and people can answer, ‘Oh, I want someone who’s Black, and I don’t care where they’re from, but I want them to be queer,'” he said. “There’s a variety of needs and we want to make sure we give our patients the therapist they need.”

Patients can also pick what religion they want their therapist to be, that may help resolve issues that stem from religious values and identity.

By offering the service in app format, Freeman says it might even help overcome some of the stigma associated with mental health in the Black community, along with many others.

“The main thing is this mindset that the Black community has about mental illness. It’s this idea that mental illness isn’t something Black people go through or that it’s not a luxury that we can afford like White people,” Freeman said.

With the app on a person’s phone or tablet, it can be used privately and free of judgment.

Ayana will surely cost $140 per month for unlimited texting and two half-hour phone calls, or $180 per month for four half-hour video calls and unlimited texting. So far, 260 therapists of different races, religions, sexual orientations and backgrounds are on the platform.

Coly has also partnered with three foundations to really make the app free for individuals who cannot afford the monthly fee.