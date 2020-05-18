Aya Hachem death: Three men arrested over shooting of teenage law student in Blackburn

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the homicide of law student Aya Hachem, 19, who died after she was shot in Blackburn on Sunday, Lancashire Police mentioned.

A press release from Lancashire Police mentioned: “Detectives investigating the demise of Aya Hachem, 19, from Blackburn have made three arrests.

”The men, aged 39, 33 and 36, from Blackburn, have been detained on suspicion of homicide and are presently in police custody.

“The arrests come following an appeal by detectives today [Monday], who urged anyone with information to search their consciences and come forward. Their appeal continues.”

More follows…