AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals

AXN will quickly be historical past in India. Sony Pictures Networks India is bringing an finish to the TV channel’s 21-year run, efficient 12am on June 30. This applies to each the standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) feeds of AXN throughout the subcontinent, which incorporates India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

In a press release to Gadgets 360, Sony Pictures Networks mentioned: “In keeping with our growth strategy, we are realigning our channel portfolio. Accordingly, we have decided to discontinue AXN and AXN HD. This decision comes into effect on June 30, 2020.”

DreamDTH was the primary to convey phrase of AXN and AXN HD’s closure.

AXN’s exit halves Sony’s presence within the English leisure area in India, with Sony Pix left because the lone torchbearer. Moreover, Sony Pix solely offers in (Hollywood) motion pictures. Sure, there’s Sony BBC Earth too, however that is solely involved with pure historical past documentaries.

It’s value noting that AXN was recurrently among the many prime three channels amongst English leisure, as DreamDTH factors out. Its closure would not paint a brilliant future for channels that target English-language content material in India.

Trade experiences say that the expansion of streaming providers equivalent to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, and TRAI’s new tariff guidelines from final December are making it more durable for networks to succeed with English leisure.

On the opposite hand, regional-language leisure is faring higher on TV in India. This might need one thing to do with the truth that these in search of English leisure are usually in a greater place — digital fee choices and quick, dependable Internet — to entry streaming providers.

AXN is hardly the primary Sony India channel to name it quits in 2020. At the tip of March, it minimize the twine on the sport-driven Sony ESPN and Hindi-language music-oriented Sony Mix.

Can Netflix drive Bollywood to reinvent itself? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS. You also can download the episode or simply hit the play button under.