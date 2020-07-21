Axloie Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Colorful Light Bluetooth Speaker Wireless with Deep Bass and Stereo Sound, 12 Hours Playtime, TWS, Support TF Card/AUX, Built-in Mic for Home Outdoor Party Travel



Price: $45.99 - $25.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 18:32:16 UTC – Details)



Bluetooth Speaker

🎵 STEREO SOUND – Adpot 45 mm High-quality Horn speakers and professional audio chip produce 10W stereo sound with enhanced bass, rich midrange and clear high-pitched sound without distortion at any volume.

🎵 STYLISH DESIGN WITH COLORFUL LIGHT MODE – This Portable Bluetooth Speaker is stylishly designed with RGB LED indicators and you can converting lighting modes between Moonlight and Colorful light in different scenes as you like. It would truly bury you in music and enliven party atmosphere.

🎵 BLUETOOTH 5.0 STABLE CONNECTION & MULTIPLE MODES – Adoption of advanced antenna and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, our Bluetooth Speaker can provide you with a larger wireless range (up to 33 feet away from your device), better wireless audio quality, more stable connection, high levels of compatibility. Besides, it supports TF card , AUX cable, USB drivers.

🎵 TRUE WIRELESS STEREO PAIRING – TWS technology allows you connect 2 Mega TWS Bluetooth Speakers simultaneously with your phone, realizing 360-degree true dual enhanced stereo sound, and the Flashing colorful light effect changing with music gives you a small cinema feel.

🎵 PORTABLE SPEAKER WITH LONGER PLAYING TIME – Only 12oz and measures 3.94 x 3.94 x 2.52 inch, Its compact design allows you to carry it around.Built-in 1000mAH high capacity rechargeable battery up to 12h playing time, lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or outdoors long summer days.★We provide 18 months hassle-free after-sales service to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase, any question pls contact us.