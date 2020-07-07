Axl Rose Launches Unhinged Attack On ‘Piece Of Sh*t’ Surgeon General Jerome Adams

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose just completely unraveled and launched a profanity-laced rant about U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who he has branded a “coward” and a “piece of sh*t,” going so far as to demand he resign.

While appearing on the “Today” show on Friday, Adams was asked if Americans should be attending large gatherings for the Fourth of July celebration.

“It’s not a yes or no,” Adams said. “Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are going to be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments. And they have to look at their individual risk.”

This apparently caused Rose to lose it. After calling Adams a “coward” and a “POS” (piece of sh*t), Rose wrote, “Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better.”

Jerome Adams is

a: A coward

b: A POS

c: Both

Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 3, 2020

Adams quickly fired straight back at him by tweeting, “Hey Axl – appreciate your passion (and your music). How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?!”

Hey Axl – appreciate your passion (and your music 🎸). How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?! 😷👇🏽https://t.co/GtwMggagh4 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) July 4, 2020

This did not sit well with Rose, to state the least.

“Awesome! n’ thanks!” said Rose. “U [sic] wanna start by telling peeps to prevent large gatherings? Or u [sic] want me to? Shame we didn’t get that on the market 4 [sic] this wkend [sic] like on TELEVISION.”

Awesome! n’ thanks! U wanna start by telling peeps to prevent large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV.🙁🇺🇸 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 4, 2020

The 58-year-old singer was so furious about this exchange that he felt the need to to push out a lengthy statement in which that he explained why he feels it’s his duty to publicly challenge Donald Trump’s administration:

My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy isn’t any secret. I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes a pastime in something I might post I don’t really have a pastime in just how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the dilemmas. In general my posts in regards to current events, politics or social dilemmas r frequently coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to state something sometimes when I’m not to will be complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.) I’m no body, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that fundamentally I want what’s best for not just r country however for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s instead of right, left or every other wing fascism r at the least in this country absolve to disagree. So 4 me when I feel somebody in this administration for instance or perhaps media, in entertainment or people says or does something which in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility with this administration or various issues w/government or police I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or simply considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens.

Conservative fans of Rose will soon be disappointed to see that he could be just another radically leftwing narcissist in the entertainment industry. Sad!

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on July 6, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

CNN praised Mount Rushmore when Obama went there, slammed it during Trump visit

Hollywood depicts Jesus Christ as a lesbian, starring Michael Jackson’s daughter

Trump campaign rakes it in and gears up for November