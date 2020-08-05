Axios interview reveals the real outrage of Trump’s presidency (opinion)

This was not Trump’s initially stopped workinginterview Nor did it break completely brand-new ground in laying bare his failure to understand fundamental ideas, his neglect for American lives, his narcissism and pettiness. But the interview did expose a brand-new set of outrageous and disconcerting minutes from the guy who, sadly, supervises.

Asked about the tradition of John Lewis, the civil liberties icon and longtime Georgia congressional agent, the President said , “I don’t know.” Given an opportunity to think of it and attempt once again, he decreased.

Instead he returned to his well-worn playbook: initially he nursed individual complaint (“He didn’t come to my inauguration”), then he extolled an accomplishment he hasn’t really achieved (“Nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have”) and after that went back to the complaint (Lewis “should have come. I think he made a big mistake by not showing up”).

He lastly permitted: “He was a person that devoted a lot of energy and a lot of heart to civil rights, but there were many others also.”

Asked about America’s handling of the coronavirus– our country has 4% of the world’s population however 22% percent of coronavirus deaths — the President stated: “If you look at death … United States is lowest in numerous categories. We’re lower than the world. We’re lower than Europe.” This is undoubtedly false, however Trump brought easy, practically childish charts revealing United States deaths as a percentage of overall cases, which he thrust at Swan as proof. It’s barely a.

Read The Full Article