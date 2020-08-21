Axie Infinity to Introduce Governance Token By Cointelegraph

DeFi Meets CryptoKitties: Axie Infinity to Introduce Governance Token
DeFi is assembling with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with the Ethereum- powered video game Axie Infinity seeing a spike in users ahead of the anticipated launch of the job’s governance token.
Axie Infinity is a decentralized turn-based technique video game that draws impact from Pokemon and Tamagotchi with gamers able to type, fight, and trade NFT-based dream animals called ‘Axie’.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, suggesting costs are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals consisted of within this site. Please be completely …