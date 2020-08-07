Awoniyi: Liverpool loanee wants Super Eagles chance

The 22- year-old forward is wanting to get a chance to include for the three-time African champs

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi thinks he has actually done enough to get a call-up to the Nigeria nationwide group.

The forward has actually represented the West Africans at the U17, U20 and U23 levels however has actually had a hard time to acquire attention from the senior nationwide group coaches.

Awoniyi’s colleagues at the youth level Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and APOEL goalkeeper Francis Uzoho have actually ended up being a crucial member of the Super Eagles while Watford striker Isaac Success has actually likewise been offered a chance in the past.

The 22- year-old has actually been with Liverpool considering that 2015 however has actually invested his time on loan including for FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron, Gent and just recently Mainz.

Awoniyi has actually impressed throughout his short-term relocation far from the Premier League club however in the 2019-20 season, the striker was limited to 12 league video games owing to a variety of factors, consisting of injury issues.

The Imperial Soccer Academy graduate is anticipating getting a chance to include for the Super Eagles under supervisor Gernot Rohr.

“I’m pleased for [Kelechi] Iheanacho and Uzoho since they are deserving of the chance,” Awoniyi informed BBC Sport.

“Personally, I seem like I are worthy of achance I remember when I was playing well and …