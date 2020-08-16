Awesome LEGO Creations with Bricks You Already Have: 50 New Robots, Dragons, Race Cars, Planes, Wild Animals and Other Exciting Projects to Build Imaginative Worlds



*More than 100,000 copies sold!*

Have a Blast Building New LEGO Toys, Animals, Scenes and Working Contraptions

Turn your pile of LEGO bricks into a day of fun! This unique activity book has step-by-step instructions and tons of photos to teach you how to build all-new and totally awesome robots and a robot lab, race cars to race your friends and jet planes to zoom across the room at lightning speed or fit in your pocket for on-the-go play. You can build wild animals then take your minifigures on a safari to see a lion, tiger, monkey and more! Build your own LEGO town with a playground, skate park and go-cart entertainment arena. Your knight minifigures will have a real adventure when they encounter a green fire-breathing dragon! Help the knights win the battle by building a catapult and a crossbow that really work.

Think you’re a LEGO pro? Then try the no-instruction projects, where you can put your creativity and LEGO building skills to the test by building something using just a photo as a guide. No matter how you use it, this book will help you and your family or friends have a crazy amount of fun building new toys and scenes with your LEGO bricks!



