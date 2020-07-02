Away says co-CEO Steph Korey will step down this year after her attacks on the media

Steph Korey, the co-CEO of luggage company Away, will be stepping down from her role within the year, co-founder Jen Rubio and co-CEO Stuart Haselden told staff today, after employees voiced concern over Korey’s recent social media behavior.

“Steph’s personal social media activity does not reflect the current priorities of the company,” Rubio and Haselden wrote. “We stand with you, our employees.”

Earlier this week, Korey posted some Instagram stories about the media. “Several of these digital only outlets have nearly non-existent editorial standards,” she wrote. “…I could write a whole separate essay about how defamation lawsuits should be made easier to pursue now that misrepresentation is the business model.”

“Steph’s personal social media activity does not reflect the current priorities of the company.”

The posts rankled some workers, who found that her decision to publish about the media in the midst of her maternity leave, rather than Black Lives Matter or Pride, reflected defectively on the brand. “Why is this the moment she chose to be present and speak up?” they asked. “It’s becoming very clear that it’s because Steph Korey values her own reputation over the wellbeing of the company and her employees.”

Employees shared these sentiments in an anonymous letter to Rubio and Haselden. While Rubio and Haselden have already been running the company in Korey’s absence, employees voiced concern in what will happen when she returns. “Her own actions (including deleting the only apology she available following The Verge article) prove that she has maybe not learned or grown from the December incident,” they wrote. “Now more than ever we need compassionate and empathetic leaders who care about the company and its employees. Based on her recent activity, we are anxious and worried about what life at Away will be like when she returns.”

On Thursday, Rubio and Haselden responded to the letter. “Steph’s posts do not reflect or affect our current company priorities and the deep work we’re doing around diversity, equity, and inclusion,” they wrote. “We hear you that these posts, coming from a co-CEO, distract from our focus as a company, and we are sorry that this has caused pain for some of our employees and placed unnecessary negativity and pressure on our community-facing teams. We especially recognize the added emotional burden on our Black, POC, and LGBTQIA+ teammates.”

“It’s becoming very clear that it’s because Steph Korey values her own reputation over the wellbeing of the company and her employees.”

They also told employees that Haselden would be overpowering as sole CEO in 2020 — a timeline that hadn’t previously been public. Korey followed up with her own note in Slack. She didn’t apologize for her posts, though she said that how female founders are now being covered in the media is “far from being the most important issue” on her mind.

One current employee who has been with the company for a long time told The Verge: “There is just a common feeling that she got off easy in December […] without having to just take accountability. If she does not address these issues directly, people will be pissed.”

The Verge has reached out to Away for comment; this story will be updated when the company responds.

The full letter from Haselden and Rubio to Away staff is below: