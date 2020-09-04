‘Away’ review: Hilary Swank stars in a Netflix mission-to-Mars drama that doesn’t achieve liftoff

Hilary Swank heads a strong cast as Emma Green, the brave leader of the worldwide explorers, leaving her other half Matt (Josh Charles, under-employed here), a NASA engineer, and teenage child (Talitha Bateman), who deal with individual problems with her gone.

A series of difficulties threaten the objective, while each episode flashes back to expose information about the lives of a various team member, who have actually brought along different type of individual luggage. Of those subplots, the very best most likely comes from a Chinese astronaut played by Vivian Wu, who, to name a few things, is presented to an intriguing approach of mastering English.

Inspired by an Esquire post, the star-filled production group consists of Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights”), Edward Zwick (“My So-Called Life”) and Matt Reeves (“The Batman”), along with developer Andrew Hinderaker and showrunner Jessica Goldberg (“The Path”). And the program definitely looks convincing, as the astronauts drift around or put on fits to endeavor exterior.

For all that, there’s a droning earnestness to the 10-episode series, in a method that appears unconcerned to how familiar and acquired the majority of its wrinkles feel, even without thinking about something like “The Martian,” which really occurred on the red world. After all, in regards to sacrifices and area travel, …