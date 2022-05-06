By the decree of the President of the Artsakh Republic, Norayr Ashot Soghomonyan, a resident of the Artabuynk settlement of Yeghegis community, was posthumously awarded the “Combat Service” medal for his courage in defending the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Davit Sargsyan, the Deputy Governor of Vayots Dzor, handed over the award of the hero who fought selflessly for the sake of the homeland to his grandfather, expressing gratitude to Norayr Soghomonyan’s family, expressing readiness to be by their side, as to truly remember our heroes :

The head of Vayots Dzor regional subdivision of the RA Ministry of Defense conscription and mobilization service, the head of the mobilization preparation department of Vayots Dzor regional administration, the administrative head of Artabuynk settlement, the residents were present at the awarding ceremony.

Eternal glory և homage to our heroes,

Peace to the Armenian world, good service to the Armenian soldier.

Vayots Dzor Regional Administration