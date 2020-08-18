AW Folding Electric Treadmill Portable Running Walking Treadmill with LCD Display Easy Assembly for Home Cardio Exercise



Price: $359.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 01:39:06 UTC – Details)





If you are too busy to go to gym, this 1100W folding electric treadmill will be your best choice at home or in the office. It can help you keep fit, and decrease the stress of life and work. To lead a healthier and happier life, you can’t miss this workout essential!

Features:

– Heavy-duty steel construction, 1100W low noise motor

– Multi-function LCD display shows scan, distance, time, calories, speed and heart rate

– 3 Built in workout programs: P1, P2, P3

– Speed can be adjusted to 1-10 km per hour

– Fixed 2 degree incline

– Emergency stop key help you to stop in case that you fall down on the running belt

– Padded foam handrails are designed for comfort, safety and balance

– Foldable design and 2 wheels for easy storing and rolling away

– 2 water bottle holders on both side of control panel

– CE and RoHs Certified

– Easy to assemble

– Suitable for home and office use

– Improve your physical fitness, tone your muscles and help you lose weight

Specifications:

– Power: 1100W

– Voltage: 110V

– Frequency: 50-60Hz

– Drive motor: 0.8HP

Materials

– Frame: heavy-duty steel

– Control panel: ABS

– Running belt: PVC

– Speed: 1km/h-10km/h

– Maximum User Weight: 220lbs (100kg)

– Overall Dimension: 51″L x 22″W x 49.6″H (130x56x126cm)

– Folding Dimension: 22.8″L x 22.8″W x 48.1″H (58x58x122cm)

– Runway Size: 39.3″L x 12.5″ (100x32cm)

– Plug Type: US Standard

– Net Weight: 56.2lbs (25.5kg)

Package Contents:

– 1x Electric Treadmill

– 1x Lubricating Oil

– 1x Manual

[Running & Walking Treadmill] 3 built in program, 2 degree incline, offer adjusts speed 0.6-6 mph, for you to run or walk indoors, serving you a private and safe home gym to keep fit and enhance immunity

[Smart LCD Display] Show your running or walking time, speed, distance, calories burned, heart rate and modes for your each exercise, helping you build a clear exercise program

[Foldable & Portable Design] Foldable design not only helps you easily assemble the treadmill, but also helps you store or move it into small spaces by the 2 transport wheel

[Easy Assemble & Convenient Using] You can put it together easily by 4 step; Built in water bottle holder make your drinking convenient when doing exercise

[Safety Design] Come with safety key to cut the power instantly in emergency; Padded foam handrails are comfortable, keep you in balance and safety