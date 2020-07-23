Avowed is Obsidian’s fantasy follow-up to Outer Worlds for Xbox Series X

Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds studio Obsidian Entertainment has actually revealed a brand-new fantasy roleplaying video game called Avowed for Xbox Series X and PC Avowed happens in Eora, the setting of Obsidian’s 2015 video game Pillars of Eternity and its 2018 follow up. But it’s switching Pillars of Eternity’s old-school isometric point of view for first-person gameplay, obviously consisting of swordplay and spellcasting. A trailer does not hand out much information, however it uses a sense of the video game’s visual and tone.

Avowed is Obsidian’s 3rd video game considering that its acquisition by Microsoft, following Outer Worlds and Grounded, a cooperative survival video game where shrunken gamers browse the risks of a yard. Grounded is set to be launched through Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview on July 28 th. Today Obsidian likewise revealed a noir-influenced growth to The Outer Worlds, called Peril on Gorgon, for release on September 9th. There’s no release date set for Avowed