Avolusion Mini HDDGear Pro 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Compatible with Xbox One, Pre-Formatted) – 2 Year Warranty

Avolusion Mini HDDGear Pro 2TB Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (HD250U3-X1-PRO-2TB-XBOX) 2TB Ultra Slim 2.5″ SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Black) is designed to attract the eyes of user at a glance with durable chassis external hard drive. The Avolusion Mini HDDGear Pro 2TB Hard Drive endeavors top quality design in durable case, with slim trimming, which make the Avolusion Mini HDDGear Pro 2TB 2.5″ USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive a fine piece of storage device on your palm.



You can connect these to your Game Console USB 3.0 port to expand your game console storage capacity instantly! It is fully compatible with XBOX One Original, S, X Game Console. (Pre-Formatted). SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Transfer Rate up to 5.0 gbps extreme fast performance!



Features:



Ultra Slim & Lightweight

Build-in 2TB Capacity External Gaming Hard Drive

Easy Installation

Stylish Design

USB Bus Powered (No additional AC Power adapter required)



Package Contents:



Avolusion Mini HDDGear Pro 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Black)

4ft USB 3.0 cable

Quick User Guide

2 Year Warranty

Pre-formatted on Game Console, Expand your Game Console Storage instantly!

Easy Installation, Plug-n-Play, Ultra Slim & Lightweight

Works for XBOX One Original, S, X Game Console

2 Years Warranty from Reseller