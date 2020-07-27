Avolusion HDDGear Pro 4TB (4000GB) 7200RPM 64MB Cache USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive (for Xbox ONE X/S, Pre-Formatted) – 2 Year Warranty



Price: $109.99 - $88.88

(as of Jul 27,2020 14:14:30 UTC – Details)



Avolusion HDDGear HDDGU3 Pro 4TB (4-Terabyte) External Gaming Hard Drive is the value hard drive upgrade kit provides the best and easy solution to expand your game console storage capacity instantly! Plug and Play USB 3.0 interface providing a perfect portable storage solution for you to store & backup your game data, music, picture, video and more! Avolusion HDDGear Pro External Gaming Hard Drive designed to work with your game console perfectly! It comes with silent fan-less design to keep your External Gaming Hard Drive operate quietly!



Avolusion HDDGear HDDGU3 Pro External Gaming Hard Drive Upgrade Kit features high-quality construction, advanced external interface technology, durable chassis and state-of-the-art industrial design, assured to provide you with years of reliable performance.



Features:

UPC: 850006876631

Model: HDDGU3-PRO-4TB-XBOX

Built-in 4TB Capacity Hard Drive

Compatible with XBOX ONE X, S, Original

Game Console Pre-Formatted

Expand your game console hard drive storage instantly!

Add extra storage to your game console without opening up the case



Specification:



Interface: USB 3.0

Built-In Capacity : 4TB

Material: Plastic/PVC

USB Data Speed: 5.0 Gbit/s

Support Platform: Microsoft XBOX ONE X, S, Original

Color: Black

Dimension: 8.15″(L) x 5.0″(W) x 1.25″(H)

Power Input: 100V ~ 240V (50-60Hz 0.8A)

Power Output: 12V 2.0A



Package Contents:



Avolusion HDDGear PRO 4TB External Gaming Storage (HDDGU3-PRO-4TB-XBOX)

Certified USB 3.0 Cable

Power Adapter

User Manual

2 Years Warranty

Built-in 4TB Capacity Hard Drive (HDD Storage for Game Console)

Compatible with XBOX ONE X, S, Orginal Game Console

Game Console File System Pre-Formatted, Expand Game Console hard drive storage instantly!

Add extra storage to your game console without opening up the case

2 Years Warranty from Reseller