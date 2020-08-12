Avolusion HDDGear Pro 4TB (4000GB) 7200RPM 64MB Cache USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive (Designed for PS4 Pro, Slim, Original) – 2 Year Warranty



Avolusion HDDGear HDDGU3 Pro 4TB (8-Terabyte) External Gaming Hard Drive is the value hard drive upgrade kit provides the best and easy solution to expand your PS4 game console storage capacity instantly! Plug and Play USB 3.0 interface providing a perfect portable storage solution for you to store & backup your game data, music, picture, video and more! Avolusion HDDGear Pro External Gaming Hard Drive designed to work with your PS4 game console perfectly! (Fully compatible with PlayStation 4 Original, PS4 Slim, PS4 Slim Pro). It comes with silent fan-less design to keep your External Gaming Hard Drive operate quietly!



Avolusion HDDGear Pro HDDGU3-PRO External Gaming Hard Drive Upgrade Kit features high-quality construction, advanced external interface technology, durable chassis and state-of-the-art industrial design, assured to provide you with years of reliable performance.



Features:



UPC: 850006876709

Model: HDDGU3-PRO-4TB-PS

Built-in 4TB Capacity Hard Drive

Compatible with PlayStation 4 Original, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro

PS4 File System Pre-Formatted

Expand PS4 hard drive storage instantly!

Add extra storage to your PS4 game console without opening up the case



Specification:





Interface: USB 3.0

Built-In Capacity : 4TB

Material: Plastic/PVC

USB Data Speed: 5.0 Gbit/s

Support Platform: Sony PlayStation 4 Original, PS4 Slim , PS4 Pro

Color: Black

Dimension: 8.25″(L) x 4.5″(W) x 2.5″(H)

Power Input: 100V ~ 240V (50-60Hz 0.8A)

Power Output: 12V 2.0A



Package Contents:





Avolusion HDDGear HDDGU3 Pro 4TB External Gaming Storage (HDDGU3-PRO-4TB-PS)

Certified USB 3.0 Cable

Power Adapter

User Manual

2 Years Warranty

2 Years Warranty from Reseller