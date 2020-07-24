Avolusion HD250U3 500GB USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (for Xbox One, Pre-Formatted) – 2 Year Warranty



Avolusion Portable Storage System (HD250U3) 500GB Ultra Slim 2.5″ SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Black) is designed to attract the eyes of user at a glance with durable aluminum chassis External Gameing hard drive. The Avolusion HD250U3 500GB endeavors top quality design in durable aluminum case, with slim trimming, which make the Avolusion HD250U3 500GB Slim USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive a fine piece of storage device on your palm.

You can connect these to your Game Console USB 3.0 port to expand your game console storage capacity instantly! (Pre-Formatted, Plug & Play). SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Transfer Rate up to 5.0 gbps extreme fast performance!