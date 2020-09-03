Avolusion HD250U3 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (for Xbox One, Pre-Formatted) – 2 Year Warranty



Avolusion Portable Storage System (HD250U3) 2TB Ultra Slim 2.5″ SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Black) is designed to attract the eyes of user at a glance with durable aluminum chassis External Gameing hard drive. The Avolusion HD250U3 2TB endeavors top quality design in durable aluminum case, with slim trimming, which make the Avolusion HD250U3 2TB Slim USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive a fine piece of storage device on your palm.





You can connect these to your Game Console USB 3.0 port to expand your game console storage capacity instantly! (Pre-Formatted, Plug & Play). SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Transfer Rate up to 5.0 gbps extreme fast performance!

Build-in 2TB Capacity External Gaming Hard Drive

Durable aluminum chassis, Ultra heat dissipation, Pre-formatted in Game Console, Plug-n-play

Easy Installation without open your Game Console, Increase Game console storage capacity instantly!

Compatible with XBOX One X, S, Orginal 1st Generation Game Console

2 Years Warranty from Reseller