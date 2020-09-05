Avolusion HD250U3 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Xbox One Pre-Formatted) – Black – 2 Year Warranty



Avolusion Portable Storage System (HD250U3) 1TB Ultra Slim 2.5″ SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Black) is designed to attract the eyes of user at a glance with durable aluminum chassis external XBOX One hard drive. The Avolusion HD250U3 1TB endeavors top quality design in durable aluminum case, with slim trimming, which make the Avolusion HD250U3 1TB Slim USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive a fine piece of storage device on your palm.





You can connect these to your XBOX One Game Console USB 3.0 port to expand your game console storage capacity instantly! (Pre-Formatted, Plug & Play). SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Transfer Rate up to 5.0 gbps extreme fast performance!

Durable aluminum chassis

Build-in 1TB Capacity External Gaming Hard Drive

Easy Installation without open your Game Console

Works for XBOX One X, S, Orginal 1st Generation Game Console

2 Years Warranty from Reseller