Avolusion 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External PS4 Hard Drive (PS4 Pre-Formatted) HD250U3-Z1 – w/2 Year Warranty

Avolusion Portable Storage System (HD250U3-Z1) 1TB Ultra Slim 2.5″ SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Portable External PS4 Hard Drive (Black) is designed to attract the eyes of user at a glance with durable chassis external hard drive. The Avolusion HD250U3-Z1 1TB Hard Drive endeavors top quality design in durable case, with slim trimming, which make the Avolusion HD250U3-Z1 1TB 2.5″ USB 3.0 External PS4 Hard Drive a fine piece of storage device on your palm.





You can connect these to your PlayStation 4 Game Console USB 3.0 port to expand your PS4 storage capacity instantly! It is fully compatible with PS4 Original, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro Game Console. (PS4 Pre-Formatted). SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Transfer Rate up to 5.0 gbps extreme fast performance!

Features:



Ultra Slim & Lightweight

Build-in 1TB Capacity PS4 Hard Drive

Easy Installation

Stylish Design

USB Bus Powered (No additional AC Power adapter required)

Build-in 1TB Capacity USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

Pre-formatted on PS4 Game Console

Easy Installation, Plug-n-Play, Ultra Slim & Lightweight

Works for PS4 Original, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro

2 Years Warranty