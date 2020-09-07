Avolusion 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Xbox One Pre-Formatted) HD250U3-X1-1TB-XBOX – 2 Year Warranty



Avolusion Portable Storage System (HD250U3-X1-1TB-XBOX) 1TB Slim 2.5″ SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Portable External Gaming Hard Drive (Black) is designed to attract the eyes of user at a glance with durable chassis external hard drive. The Avolusion HD250U3-X1 1TB USB 3.0 Gaming Hard Drive endeavors top quality design in durable case, with slim trimming, which make the Avolusion HD250U3-X1 1TB 2.5″ USB 3.0 External GamingHard Drive a fine piece of storage device on your palm.





You can connect these to your XBOX One Game Console USB 3.0 port to expand your Game Console storage capacity instantly! It is fully compatible with XBOX One X, S Game Console. (Pre-Formatted, Plug & Play). SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Transfer Rate up to 5.0 gbps extreme fast performance!

Features:



Ultra Slim & Lightweight

Build-in 1TB Capacity Hard Drive

Easy Installation

Stylish Design

USB Bus Powered (No additional AC Power adapter required)

Build-in 1TB Capacity USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

Pre-formatted on Game Console, Plug & Play

Easy Installation, Plug-n-Play, Ultra Slim & Lightweight

Works for XBOX One X, S, Orginal 1st Generation Game Console

2 Years Warranty