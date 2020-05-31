Avocado and chocolate lollies recipe

These are straightforward to maintain dairy-free, however nonetheless wealthy and creamy – the avocado is indistinguishable. If you’re utilizing wood lolly sticks in DIY moulds corresponding to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they gained’t stand straight.
Basic sugar syrup
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
MAKES
About 150ml
INGREDIENTS
- 200g caster sugar
- 100ml boiling water
METHOD
- Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir effectively and flip off the warmth. Cover and go away to chill. Store in a jar. This will hold for a few month.
Avocado and chocolate lollies
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus freezing | Cooking time: 2 minutes
MAKES
Four 85ml lollies
INGREDIENTS
- 2 avocados (about 150g every)
- 40g cocoa powder
- 200ml milk or dairy-free different
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- four tbsp fundamental sugar syrup
For the coating
- 200g white chocolate (or dairy-free different)
- three tbsp coconut oil
- 50g pistachios, chopped
METHOD
- Halve the avocados and scoop out the flesh right into a meals processor. Add the cocoa powder, the milk or dairy-free different, the vanilla extract and the sugar syrup. Process to a clean, thick, creamy gunk. Divide between 4 moulds and freeze.
- Melt the chocolate and coconut oil collectively, stirring to mix. Dip the lollies to coat, then dip the ends shortly within the chopped pistachios. Lay on non-stick parchment paper and freeze to set.
NOTE
Coating lollies with chocolate
Dipping lollies in chocolate provides them a tasty crisp coating, but it surely helps to dilute the chocolate with a little bit of fats. While I’m uncertain of the purported well being advantages of coconut oil, it’s the excellent addition right here, giving a crisp end that melts simply in your mouth. You may have chocolate combination left over which can be utilized for adorning truffles and biscuits, however if you happen to choose, use half the portions and drizzle them over the lollies as a substitute of dipping them.
- In a bowl set over a pan of sizzling water, soften 200g chocolate with three stage tablespoonfuls of coconut oil. Stir collectively, then pour the combination right into a tall slender container that can suit your lolly: I take advantage of a mug. Leave to chill to room temperature.
- Dip a lolly into the chocolate, and raise out permitting the surplus to drip again into the mug. It ought to set agency pretty shortly. Lay on a tray lined with non-stick parchment and return to the freezer. Repeat with the remainder of the lollies.