Avocado and chocolate lollies recipe

These are straightforward to maintain dairy-free, however nonetheless wealthy and creamy – the avocado is indistinguishable. If you’re utilizing wood lolly sticks in DIY moulds corresponding to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they gained’t stand straight.

Basic sugar syrup

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

About 150ml

INGREDIENTS

200g caster sugar

100ml boiling water

METHOD

Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir effectively and flip off the warmth. Cover and go away to chill. Store in a jar. This will hold for a few month.

Avocado and chocolate lollies

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus freezing | Cooking time: 2 minutes

MAKES

Four 85ml lollies

INGREDIENTS

2 avocados (about 150g every)

40g cocoa powder

200ml milk or dairy-free different

2 tsp vanilla extract

four tbsp fundamental sugar syrup

For the coating

200g white chocolate (or dairy-free different)

three tbsp coconut oil

50g pistachios, chopped

METHOD

Halve the avocados and scoop out the flesh right into a meals processor. Add the cocoa powder, the milk or dairy-free different, the vanilla extract and the sugar syrup. Process to a clean, thick, creamy gunk. Divide between 4 moulds and freeze. Melt the chocolate and coconut oil collectively, stirring to mix. Dip the lollies to coat, then dip the ends shortly within the chopped pistachios. Lay on non-stick parchment paper and freeze to set.

NOTE

Coating lollies with chocolate

Dipping lollies in chocolate provides them a tasty crisp coating, but it surely helps to dilute the chocolate with a little bit of fats. While I’m uncertain of the purported well being advantages of coconut oil, it’s the excellent addition right here, giving a crisp end that melts simply in your mouth. You may have chocolate combination left over which can be utilized for adorning truffles and biscuits, however if you happen to choose, use half the portions and drizzle them over the lollies as a substitute of dipping them.