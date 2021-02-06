Avlon: GOP chooses to side with Taylor Greene's toxic nonsense

CNN’s John Avlon examines the umbrella of conspiracy theories Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has spread and calls out the GOP for coddling the “fanatics” embedded in their party.
