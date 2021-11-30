Avis price target raised to $333, Jefferies analyst says, 'pricing power is the number 1 driver'
Avis price target raised to $333, Jefferies analyst says, 'pricing power is the number 1 driver'

Jefferies Equity Analyst Hamzah Mazari joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and to discuss the outlook and price target for Avis stock.

