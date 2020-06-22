Avis investors try harder: Stock soars during Hertz bankruptcy

But are Avis bulls to be this optimistic, or will worries about a 2nd wave fundamentally take the air out from the tires with this stock?

Some analysts are expecting Avis, which also owns rental car company Budget and car-sharing service Zipcar, will prevent the fate of Hertz.

Avis said in its first quarter earnings report in early May that it has $1.6 billion in liquidity, which should be “adequate…for the balance of 2020 and into 2021.”

Plus, Avis might be able to sell some of the used cars which are sitting idle at airports to raise much more cash, says Millman Research Associates analyst Michael Millman.

Millman noted in a written report this month that “used car prices have strengthened considerably into July,” which could cause “a pleasant surprise” for Avis earnings in the next quarter.

He added that Avis — as well as privately held competitor Enterprise — is “having some success in taking parts of Hertz’ contracted business. This includes both leisure and corporate business.”

Family road trips could boost Avis

Avis may reap the benefits of consumers taking longer car trips rather than flying, Millman also noted. “This might allow the company to add a mileage charge for these rentals,” that he said.

Still, even analyst Frank Curzio, founder and CEO of Curzio Research, believes the others of this year will be a challenge.

“Renting a car is safer in the current environment, where everyone wants to avoid crowds. Avis’ business will likely struggle in 2020, but that’s expected,” Curzio said in a report. “Sales and earnings will rebound sharply in 2021 as lockdowns end and millions of people start traveling again.”

Yet you can find signs that international individuals are choosing car rentals over public transportation because of lingering worries about Covid-19, Curzio added. That could bode well for Avis, which generated not exactly 30% of its revenue in the very first quarter from outside the US.

What gives Avis a leg up is a management team which has done a fantastic job of cutting costs and pushing out the maturity dates on its debt until 2023, Curzio said. That gives it a financial cushion that Hertz lacked.

Analysts may also be holding out hope that the new leadership at Avis will be able to steer the company right into a brighter future. Avis announced last week that it had been naming Joe Ferraro, a 40-year veteran of the organization who had been its interim chief since December, as its permanent CEO.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka said in a written report following the news that Ferraro is “the right executive to guide [Avis] through an unprecedented decline in travel volumes,” adding that “what the company needs most is a seasoned veteran of the industry.”