Avinyan: 57 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Armenia – Panorama

An overall of 258 coronavirus patients are in severe condition, while 57 others are in critical condition in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan informed a cabinet conference on Wednesday.

“20 patients are currently put on ventilators,” he stated.

Armenia has actually reported 40,794 Covid-19 cases, 33,492 healings and 806 deaths up until now.

Avinyan worried although a favorable pattern is observed in the battle versus the illness, the everyday validated cases continue to be thought about high.

The federal government chose to extend the coronavirus state of emergency situation for another month till 11September