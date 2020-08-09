Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed

Zarco fired in a 1m55687 s in the closing phases of Q2 on Saturday to take control of leading area on his year-old Ducati run by the Avintia team (now calling itself Esponsorama Racing).

This came under danger from champion leader Quartararo at the end, though the Petronas SRT rider crashed at the penultimate corner.

World feed cams captured the Avintia group celebrating at this minute, as it protected the group its very first pole in MotoGP.

The group has actually because apologised for the impression its events left.

“The Esponsorama Racing team would like to apologise for the impression it may have made through the television images celebrating the crash of Fabio Quartararo,” a group declaration checked out.

“The group revealed its excellent delight at how extremely close it was to accomplishing its very first pole position because its launching in the MotoGP class in 20 years.

“Again, we wish to apologise to Fabio Quartararo and YamahaPetronas Vive la France!”

Sunday’s Czech GP will be the very first time Zarco will begin with pole because the 2018 Malaysian GP, when a charge for Marc Marquez promoted the then-Tech3 rider to the head of the grid.

But Saturday’s pole at Brno represents his very first appropriate leading area in certifying because his house round at Le Mans in 2018.

Zarco stated on Saturday after certifying that the pole came as a.